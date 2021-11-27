Moderna will create a vaccine against the new COVID-19 strain “Omicron”

Moderna announced the development of a vaccine against “Omicron”

American biotechnology vaccine company Moderna is developing a new drug against the recently emerging COVID-19 strain, Omicron. The company announced this in a press release published on November 26 on their website.

“Moderna will move quickly with the development of a special booster version for the Omicron strain,” the report says, writes TASS. In addition, over the next few weeks, Moderna plans to test the introduction of an increased dose of the already used booster vaccine against Omicron.

Production staff said they are studying two candidates for a multivalent booster vaccine. According to the developers, they already have “training” the human body in how to resist some of those SARS-CoV-2 mutations that are present in the B.1.1.529 strain.

A new strain of COVID-19, identified in South Africa, was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet – “Omicron”. The WHO said that the new strain may cause concern among those infected. Today, the WHO is not sure that the available vaccines against the usual strains of coronavirus will cope with the elimination of the new one.