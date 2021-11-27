Sergey Naryshkin

(Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS)



Behind reports that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine is Washington’s desire to push Kiev to attack the Donbass. This was stated by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“The goal is to try to push the uncontrolled Kiev authorities with renewed vigor to rekindle the conflict that is taking place in eastern Ukraine. Moreover, for the United States, Ukraine is a consumable in this whole history, but the desire to reignite the conflict with renewed vigor – we, of course, need to maintain restraint and strengthen the defense capability of our country, ”he said (quoted by TASS).

According to him, there will be no Russian invasion of Ukraine, and everything that happens around this topic is “a malicious propaganda action by the US State Department.” “The State Department is pumping these fakes, this lie, and its allies, and the heads of the media, and the heads of the political science centers of the United States so that they multiply, multiply and multiply this lie,” Naryshkin said.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service also clarified that against the background of the United States’ desire to reignite the conflict in eastern Ukraine with renewed vigor, Russia needs to maintain restraint and strengthen its defenses. “For the United States of America, Ukraine is such a consumable in everything, in all this history,” he concluded.