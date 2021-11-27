https://ria.ru/20211127/naryshkin-1761016825.html

Naryshkin announced US attempts to foment conflict in Donbass

politics

Ukraine

USA

Sergei Naryshkin

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States, claiming to be preparing for a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, aims to reignite the conflict in Donbass with renewed vigor; against this background, Russia needs to maintain restraint and strengthen its defenses, said Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. “Vesti on Saturday” on the TV channel “Russia 1” Naryshkin explained why the United States claims that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, for the United States of America, Ukraine is such in everything, in this whole history it is a consumable, “Naryshkin said.” Of course, we need to maintain restraint and strengthen the defense capability of our country, “the SVR director added.

Ukraine

USA

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

politics, ukraine, usa, sergey naryshkin, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia