https://ria.ru/20211127/naryshkin-1761016825.html
Naryshkin announced US attempts to foment conflict in Donbass
Naryshkin announced US attempts to foment conflict in Donbass – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
Naryshkin announced US attempts to foment conflict in Donbass
The United States, claiming to be preparing for a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, aims to reignite the conflict in Donbass with renewed vigor, against the backdrop of this, Russia must maintain … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021
2021-11-27T11: 42
2021-11-27T11: 42
2021-11-27T11: 42
politics
Ukraine
USA
Sergei Naryshkin
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/09/1727502542_0:155:2824:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6b359a2f96065713e48554437dc812.jpg
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States, claiming to be preparing for a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, aims to reignite the conflict in Donbass with renewed vigor; against this background, Russia needs to maintain restraint and strengthen its defenses, said Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. “Vesti on Saturday” on the TV channel “Russia 1” Naryshkin explained why the United States claims that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, for the United States of America, Ukraine is such in everything, in this whole history it is a consumable, “Naryshkin said.” Of course, we need to maintain restraint and strengthen the defense capability of our country, “the SVR director added.
https://ria.ru/20211126/ukraina-1760944945.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/09/1727502542_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da37df8136136f9c73f835d817ae0b37.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, ukraine, usa, sergey naryshkin, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia
Naryshkin announced US attempts to foment conflict in Donbass