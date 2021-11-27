Naryshkin commented on the US statements about the impending “attack” of Russia on Ukraine

There will be no “Russian invasion” of Ukraine, such statements are a propaganda action by the US State Department. The director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia Sergei Naryshkin stated this on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

“I must reassure everyone: nothing like this will happen,” RIA Novosti quotes Naryshkin’s answer to a question about the statements of the American side about Russia’s alleged invasion of Ukraine.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, “everything that is happening now around this topic is, of course, such a malicious propaganda action by the US State Department.”

“The goal is to try to push such a little-controlled Kiev government, to reignite the conflict that is actually taking place in the east of Ukraine,” added Naryshkin.

He stressed that for Washington, Ukraine is a “consumable”.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to attack anyone.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Western media reports that Russia allegedly used the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to prepare for an “invasion” of Ukraine is a mythology.