NATO calls on Russia to reduce “tension” on the border with Ukraine

BERLIN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Moscow to de-escalate on the Russian-Ukrainian border, noting that the alliance is still open for interaction. As the Secretary General is sure, “pulling” Russian troops to the border with Ukraine is not “just a bluff.” According to him, this is being repeated “for the second time this year.” “I cannot make assumptions about Russia’s intentions. But we saw that Russia had already used force against its neighbors,” he said. Stoltenberg stressed that NATO is ready and continue to provide Kiev with “political and practical support so that the country can defend itself against aggression.” NATO is sending a signal to Moscow that any use of force against Ukraine “will have consequences,” he said. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the “pulling” of Russian forces to the border with Ukraine. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Moscow is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. At the same time, any country whose borders have an unstable region will take the necessary measures for its own security. The United States itself and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity in the Black Sea. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

