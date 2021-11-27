NATO Secretary General: Russia has pulled thousands of soldiers to the border with Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia had used force against its neighbors before, so it cannot be assumed that pulling Russian troops to the Ukrainian border is “just a bluff”, writes the German edition Welt…

“For the second time this year, we have seen that Russia has pulled thousands of soldiers to the border with Ukraine. <...> I am not aware of Russia’s intentions. But we have seen that Russia has previously used force against its neighbors. Therefore, one cannot assume that this is just a bluff, ”the politician said.

According to him, NATO is ready to provide Ukraine with “political and practical support in the future so that the country itself can defend itself from aggression.”

“I call on Russia to reduce tensions and de-escalate. At the same time, we are still open for dialogue with Russia, ”Stoltenberg said.

Formerly NATO Secretary General statedthat Russia’s use of force against Ukraine “will have consequences and costs.” He added that he calls on the Russian Federation in the situation with Ukraine “to reduce tensions and act transparently.”