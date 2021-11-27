https://ria.ru/20211127/kosmos-1761024996.html

New ships will be developed for the Russian orbital station

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. A new transport system will be developed for the Russian orbital service station, said Dmitry Rogozin, general director of Roscosmos. Rogozin specified that the state corporation has high hopes for the development of “new technical means that should appear at the turn of 2026-2027.” The proposal for the preliminary design of the new station was sent to the government. General Designer of RSC Energia, flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union Vladimir Solovyov said earlier in an interview with RIA Novosti that this process could start in 2022. According to him, the construction of the new station may begin in 2027, the first will be the Scientific Energy Module (SEM), intended for the ISS. NEM has been created since 2012. It was originally supposed to be produced in 2015. It will ensure the energy independence of the Russian segment of the ISS, which is now receiving electricity from the American segment. Also, the module is intended for scientific research. However, in 2015, only a preliminary design was ready. According to open data, the airframe of the NEM module has been assembled since 2017. In 2018, its ground tests began. Module starts are constantly postponed.

