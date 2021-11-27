New strain of coronavirus “omicron” found in Germany – RBK

Photo: Michael Bihlmayer / imago-images.de / Global Look Press



In Germany, the first case of infection with a new omicron strain of coronavirus was detected, reported on Twitter, the Minister of Social Affairs of the State of Hesse Kai Klose.

“A traveler who returned from South Africa last night was found to have several mutations characteristic of the omicron strain. The suspicions are very high, so the person was sent to home isolation, “- wrote Klose. The minister called on anyone who returned from South Africa last week to be tested and restricted.

In the Czech Republic, they are also checking the possible appearance of a new strain, reported formerly the country’s Prime Minister Andriy Babish on Twitter. According to him, a woman who returned from Namibia via South Africa and Dubai was tested for the new mutation. Now she is in isolation, her contacts are being checked. The minister addedthat the woman is vaccinated and carries a mild coronavirus infection.

The Omicron coronavirus strain was first detected on Wednesday, November 24, in the Republic of South Africa. Then he was identified in Botswana, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong, writes Reuters. According to the scientists who discovered it, the new strain can be transmitted faster than the previous ones and evade the body’s immune response to other strains. The World Health Organization has named the omicron strain as a threat and has suggested that it may reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines.