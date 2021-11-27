New York state authorities introduced an emergency regime due to the increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 – RBC

New York Governor Katie Hawkul announced a state of emergency until January 15, 2022 amid rising coronavirus infections. The corresponding order is published on the website of the state government.

“Whereas the number of new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has increased over the past month to over 300 new hospitalizations per day; Given that the state must take a coordinated approach to ensure hospital capacity, … I declare a state of emergency throughout New York State until January 15, 2022, ”the governor’s decree reads.

According to the decree, the health department will be allowed to “restrict the provision of non-serious and non-urgent procedures in hospitals” to maintain access to essential medical services. The decree will also allow New York State to acquire any critical materials to fight the pandemic faster. The new order will take effect from December 3.

“We still see warning signs of upcoming outbreaks this winter. And while the new omicron strain has yet to be found in New York State, it is approaching. ” wrote Hawkul on his Twitter.