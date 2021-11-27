Not pregnant: George Clooney has denied rumors that his wife Amal is expecting twins

George and Amal are not going to become parents again. Photo: REUTERS

Fans have just rejoiced for 60-year-old George Clooney, who is rumored to be going to become a father again, as the actor’s representative denied the news. Edition OK! On July 30, it was reported that George and his wife Amal were expecting twins again. A source from the environment of the couple said that the wife of the Hollywood star is now in the first trimester of pregnancy. And supposedly the star couple has already told their friends about future children.

However, the actor’s press secretary was quick to deny this news.

– The stories that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true, – quotes the representative of the artist Daily Mail.

George Clooney first became a father at 56, and he married at 53. In 2014, he and Amal played a magnificent wedding in Venice, to which they invited all their friends. Clooney’s wife, a well-known lawyer, went to work almost immediately after giving birth to her husband’s twins, Alexander and Ella. Now the twins are four years old, and George loves them, admitting that his father’s role is the best in his life.

The actor’s wife continues her advocacy, although she could well leave her career and devote herself entirely to the family. George is one of the richest Hollywood actors, earning $ 239 million in 2018 alone. True, Clooney did not get rich at all on the cinema, but on … alcohol. George profitably sold his stake in the Casamigos alcoholic brand. Together with his friends Randy Gerber (husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford) and Mike Meldman, the artist launched tequila production several years ago, and very successfully. In June 2017, Diageo announced its intention to buy the Casamigos brand, paying $ 700 million for the deal. Some of them and Clooney dripped into the account. The actor admits that he himself did not expect such a success.

“If you asked us four years ago if we have a billion-dollar company, I don’t think we would have received an affirmative answer,” he told reporters after the deal was announced.

Amal has worked at the UN International Court of Justice since 2004, specializing in human rights. Since 2010 she has been working with Doughty Street Chambers. Among her clients are the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko, the former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.