“Omicron” began to be compared with the Ebola virus

A possible jump in the lethality of the new variant of the coronavirus was announced by the World Medical Association, although other scientists call the alarms about the “omicron” excessive

Photo: Pavel Gonchar / SIPA / Reuters

The World Medical Association (WMA) fears that the new variant of the virus may be comparable in severity to Ebola.

“My biggest fear is that this strain may become as infectious as delta and as dangerous as Ebola,” WMA chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery said in an interview with German media group Funke. Many media outlets caught on to the quote, some even dropped the phrase “maybe” and equated “omicron” with a virus with a 50 percent mortality rate, although this is not the case. As the head of the WMA himself added, there is no exact data on the risks that the mutation carries with it. And this is exactly what scientists are now trying to find out, Anthony Fauci, adviser to the President of the United States of America, told CNN:

“When we see such mutations, we can assume that the variant may be able to elude immunity. But then it is necessary to take this line of the virus, to process it in a certain way in the laboratory in order to directly test these hypotheses. So you need to separate the predictions of what might happen and the concrete evidence. We are currently preparing a study with our South African colleagues that will test this directly. In the meantime, we are seeing only indirect signs of a possible problem, although we do not know for sure. But we will definitely find out. “

Although the omicron may indeed be highly infectious, it is too early to consider it the rider of the coronavirus apocalypse. To understand the scale, the incidence per capita in South Africa has indeed increased several times in recent weeks, but so far it remains 15 times lower than the Russian one, 30 times less than the EU indicator and 150 times lower than today’s Austrian records. In addition, pharmaceutical giants have already announced the adaptation of vaccines to “omicron” -mutation – according to Pfizer estimates, the drugs can be on the market within 100 days.

Nonetheless, the atmosphere in the markets is, if not panic, then rather pessimistic, says CNBC senior market commentator Dominic Chu:

“For the Dow Jones, Friday was the worst day in all of 2021. Naturally, vaccine developers like Pfizer or Moderna have skyrocketed. And, as in the early months of the pandemic, telecommuting companies have benefited. Zoom video conferencing platform, DocuSign electronic document certification service, food delivery services, home sports equipment manufacturer Peloton – all of them became one of the growth leaders. But the so-called “quarantine exit assets” suffered, which had previously grown against the backdrop of the success of the vaccination campaign. For example, representatives from the airline industry like United Airlines, the hospitality industry like Marriott Hotels and other segments of the face-to-face service industry. Fears of a slowdown in the economy also affected oil prices – a barrel of American oil fell by 13% per day, which is again the worst result in a year. But some traders are not that scared because the earlier collapse against the background of the delta was not that serious. ”

Even before the WHO decision to classify “omicron” as the highest category of coronavirus mutations – VOC, or “options of concern” – a number of countries either suspended flights to South Africa, or, like Russia, restricted entry for residents of the region and introduced additional testing for returning tourists … According to Reuters, passengers on two flights from South Africa, upon arrival in the Netherlands, sat on the plane for several hours, after which 60 people were identified with covid, and they had to be isolated. The obvious question of whether the new variant can get into Russia can be called rhetorical. The first case of “omicron” mutation in the EU was detected in Belgium in a tourist who returned from Egypt, a country where thousands and thousands of Russians again fly to rest recently.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?