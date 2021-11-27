Omicron: countries around the world are trying to contain the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus

27 November 2021, 10:57 GMT Updated 48 minutes ago

Many states are imposing restrictions on travel from African countries after the World Health Organization has officially declared a new variant of the coronavirus that has arisen in South Africa as a cause of concern and assigned it the name “Omicron”. Experts believe that the latest mutation of the virus has undergone very significant changes compared to the original version, so it may be more resistant to vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies said they are already studying Omicron and trying to find ways to combat it.

On Friday, at an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, the mutant was classified as a VOC (“variant of concern”). He was named by the Greek letter “Omicron” – as had already happened with “Alpha”, “Beta” and “Delta”.

The WHO noted that the number of infections with the new variant of the virus (which was originally named B.1.1.529) is increasing in almost all regions of South Africa. “This variant has a huge number of mutations, some of which raise concerns,” the organization said in a statement. She clarifies that the first confirmed case of Omicron was in a sample collected on November 9th. And on November 24, representatives of South Africa officially announced the new version of the WHO.

Scientists previously suggested that an unusually high level of mutations could have occurred in the body of one immunocompromised patient who was unable to fight the virus.

WHO notes that it may take several weeks to obtain more complete information about the dangers of a new variant. British experts believe that current vaccines “almost certainly” will be less effective against Omicron, although they will still be able to provide some degree of protection. “This is bad news, but it’s not a total disaster,” said Oxford University biologist James Naismith.

How Omicron Closes Borders

In addition to South Africa, Omicron has already been spotted in Belgium, Israel, Botswana and Hong Kong. On Saturday, new possible cases of the new variant were also reported in the Czech Republic and Germany. A local government spokesman for the German federal state of Hesse tweeted that the Omicron was found on one of the passengers returning from South Africa.

In addition, a new mutation of the virus has been found in two patients in the UK, Health Minister Sajid Javid said Saturday. According to him, both cases of infection are related, now the sick are self-isolating in their homes.

There is no exact data on how many people got sick with it to date, however, it was previously reported about 100 infected, the vast majority of them in South Africa.

The spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, which some experts call “the worst we’ve seen”, very quickly led to new travel restrictions from African countries.

On Friday evening it became known that Russia from November 28, it restricted the entry of citizens of South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini and Tanzania, as well as Madagascar and Hong Kong.

Similar measures have been introduced by several European states and United Kingdom… Chapter The European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on EU governments to respond decisively and in a coordinated manner to the emergence of Omicron.

From Monday USA also introduced a ban on flights from several African countries. In a statement on the new variant of the virus, President Joe Biden called on the World Trade Organization to revoke patents on covid vaccines. Earlier, Washington has already made this appeal to the countries of the world, but it was not supported in Europe. “The reports of this new option should demonstrate more clearly than ever that the pandemic will not end until we have a global vaccination,” Biden said.

On Saturday, it became known that hundreds of passengers who arrived in Amsterdam from South African countries have tested positive for coronavirus. What kind of covid variant they were infected with has not yet been reported.

More than 60 passengers on two flights of the Dutch airline KLM to Amsterdam, who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, have been quarantined at a hotel near the airport. People arriving from Africa who have received negative tests will have to self-isolate at home and undergo further testing.

Passengers intending to fly to Manchester from Cape Town via Amsterdam told the BBC that their plane waited four hours on the runway at Schiphol Airport before being dropped.

V The Netherlands now there is a sharp increase in the incidence of covid. On Friday, the country’s authorities significantly tightened quarantine measures: from Sunday, shops, restaurants and bars will be closed from five in the evening until five in the morning (previously, drinking establishments and restaurants could only work until eight in the evening).

How other countries have responded

Australia on Saturday announced a two-week cancellation of flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. People who have visited these states will not be able to enter Australia (with the exception of its citizens).

on Saturday announced a two-week cancellation of flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. People who have visited these states will not be able to enter Australia (with the exception of its citizens). Authorities Of Japan established that visitors from most South African countries should be quarantined for 10 days, and during this time pass a total of four tests.

established that visitors from most South African countries should be quarantined for 10 days, and during this time pass a total of four tests. India introduced tighter controls and testing for visitors from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.

introduced tighter controls and testing for visitors from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. Iran will ban entry from six South African countries, including South Africa. Iranians arriving from the region will have to present two negative covid tests, according to the country’s state television.

will ban entry from six South African countries, including South Africa. Iranians arriving from the region will have to present two negative covid tests, according to the country’s state television. Brazil restricts entry to the country from six African countries.

restricts entry to the country from six African countries. Canada bans entry to all foreigners who have traveled to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique in the past 14 days.

bans entry to all foreigners who have traveled to South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique in the past 14 days. Thatandland bans entry to the country from eight African countries.

At the same time, the South African authorities called the restrictive measures unjustified. “The reaction of some countries, which hastily imposed travel bans and other similar restrictions, is completely contrary to the norms and standards of the World Health Organization,” – said the head of the South African Ministry of Health Joe Faahla.

In South Africa, only 24% of the population has received coronavirus vaccines, which could lead to a rapid spread of the disease, Dr Mike Tidsley of the UK government’s scientific advisory group told the BBC.

Analysis: There are concerns, but much is still unknown

James Gallagher, BBC correspondent

“Variant of concern” is the most serious category to which WHO classifies certain variations of covid.

The WHO decision lends weight to the fears of many scientists, who say the dangerous potential of the new option. But it does not change the already known facts.

Omicron has an incredible number of mutations, thanks to which it can possibly spread faster and partially bypass the protection that vaccines provide.

However, we do not yet have reliable information on how this mutation manifests itself in the real world.

We don’t know for sure if it spreads faster, makes vaccines and drugs less effective – or causes more severe disease.

Pharmaceutical companies promise to update vaccines

Several pharmaceutical corporations producing vaccines have announced that they have already begun studying Omicron and are ready to modify their preparations if necessary.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Vaccination in the Netherlands

Companies Pfizer and BioNTech reported that if a new variant proves to be more resistant to their vaccine, they intend to “develop and produce a specially adapted vaccine against this variant within about 100 days.” However, the new variation still has to be approved by the regulators.

Head of the Moscow Center them. Gamalei, who developed Sputnik V, told Interfax that Russian scientists are ready to adapt their vaccine to the new version. But first, he said, the center intends to test the effectiveness of an existing drug for this covid mutation. “Such modifications can be made,” the agency quotes the head of the center, Academician Alexander Gintsburg. “You can modify the vaccine quite quickly, but whether this should be done at all, we will find out after we look at the virus neutralizing ability.”

At the same time, Gunzburg recalled that the center of them. Gamalei did not modify Sputnik V after the appearance of the Delta variant, since the drug proved to be effective against it “by 83-85-90%.”

AstraZeneca said its vaccine, “developed in close collaboration with the University of Oxford, is a platform that allows us to respond quickly to new options that may emerge.” The company says it is already conducting research in areas where the latest mutation has been identified. She also says she is testing her drugs against Omicron and hopes they will remain effective.