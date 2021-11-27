Omicron: countries around the world are trying to contain the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus

Cornelius Chandler
Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

In South Africa, only about 24% of the population is vaccinated

Many states are imposing restrictions on travel from African countries after the World Health Organization has officially declared a new variant of the coronavirus that has arisen in South Africa as a cause of concern and assigned it the name “Omicron”. Experts believe that the latest mutation of the virus has undergone very significant changes compared to the original version, so it may be more resistant to vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies said they are already studying Omicron and trying to find ways to combat it.

On Friday, at an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization in Geneva, the mutant was classified as a VOC (“variant of concern”). He was named by the Greek letter “Omicron” – as had already happened with “Alpha”, “Beta” and “Delta”.

The WHO noted that the number of infections with the new variant of the virus (which was originally named B.1.1.529) is increasing in almost all regions of South Africa. “This variant has a huge number of mutations, some of which raise concerns,” the organization said in a statement. She clarifies that the first confirmed case of Omicron was in a sample collected on November 9th. And on November 24, representatives of South Africa officially announced the new version of the WHO.

Scientists previously suggested that an unusually high level of mutations could have occurred in the body of one immunocompromised patient who was unable to fight the virus.

