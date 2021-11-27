https://ria.ru/20211127/koronavirus-1761036000.html
Omicron-strain of coronavirus will not cause a new wave of pandemic, scientist said
LONDON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Newly identified in South Africa strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 “omicron” is unlikely to cause a new wave of pandemic among the vaccinated population, said the chief developer of the drug AstraZeneca, Professor of the University of Oxford Andrew Pollard. Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new strain of coronavirus B .1.1.529 identified in South Africa has been identified as an option of concern. It is dubbed the Greek letter omicron. “It is highly unlikely that a second outbreak of a pandemic among the vaccinated population, as we saw last year, will occur,” Pollard said on BBC Radio 4. The professor expressed “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious diseases, and suggested that omicron would not outrun the dominant delta strain in Europe. According to the scientist, most of the mutations in the omicron strain are in the same parts of the spike protein as in other emerging options. “At least from a speculative point of view, we have some optimism that the vaccine should still work against a new variant of a serious disease, but in fact, we need to wait a few weeks for this to be confirmed,” – said the professor Earlier, the UK added six African countries to the red list for travel from 26 to 28 November and temporarily suspended flights there against the background of p the spread of the new strain COVID-19 B.1.1.529 identified in South Africa. In South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the UK health agency said strain B.1.1.529 had been declared an investigational variant and no cases had yet been identified in the country.
