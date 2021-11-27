“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Quentin Tarantino became a writer and Brad Pitt became an audio reader – News

Modern society has not given up reading books, which cannot but rejoice. True, the lack of free time for comfortable reading in a cozy armchair with a blanket and tea made its own adjustments – literature massively switched to electronic and audio formats.

That is why the premiere of the first novel by the popular director Quentin Tarantino “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was launched in Russia in an electronic version and as an audiobook. According to the press service of the Bookmate service, two versions of the novel are available from midnight on November 26.

But fans of the usual paper format will have to wait a bit. The original paperback book will go on sale from November 29, and the official presentation will take place at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow on December 4.

It is worth noting that readers who buy the book will not receive a script or novelization of Tarantino’s film of the same name, but an independent novel in which familiar characters will be revealed much better. In the USA, by the way, the director’s literary work, which has been available since June this year, has already become a bestseller and a hit on Amazon.

Of the noteworthy features of the paper version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it can be noted that the brochure is made in the format of mass paperback books, so popular in the United States back in the 70s of the last century. But the audio version is read by the dubbing actor Vsevolod Kuznetsov. It was he who voiced the stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, performed by Brad Pitt. Therefore, if you turn on an audio novel and look at the image of a Hollywood actor, you will get the feeling that Pitt has learned Russian and is telling one of the fascinating stories from his life.