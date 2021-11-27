OPEC + considers abandoning production increase after oil prices fall

MOSCOW, Nov 26 – PRIME. After the 11-13% drop in oil prices on Friday, OPEC + is leaning towards abandoning a gradual increase in production, Bloomberg reports citing delegates from the alliance.

Brent oil price fell below $ 73 per barrel

The media already wrote this week that the alliance is considering such a scenario after the decision of the United States and several other countries to free some of the oil from strategic reserves.

“The alliance … led by Saudi Arabia is inclined to abandon the plan for a moderate increase in production planned for January at meetings on December 1-2,” the agency writes, citing delegates.

On Friday, oil prices plummeted 11-13%, to their lowest level since September, amid the risks of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus from South Africa, dubbed the omicron. It is classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization. A number of countries are introducing restrictions on entry from states where the new COVID-19 strain is spreading.

On Wednesday, November 24, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the alliance, reported that a number of OPEC + countries, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia, are thinking of slowing down on the growth of oil production after the United States and several other major world importers decided to “print” their strategic reserves in order to lower prices.

The White House on Tuesday, November 23, announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve. China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom will also use the national strategic reserves.