OPEC + considers abandoning production increase after oil prices fall

MOSCOW, Nov 26 – PRIME. After the 11-13% drop in oil prices on Friday, OPEC + is leaning towards abandoning a gradual increase in production, Bloomberg reports citing delegates from the alliance.

Oil production.

Brent oil price fell below $ 73 per barrel

The media already wrote this week that the alliance is considering such a scenario after the decision of the United States and several other countries to free some of the oil from strategic reserves.

“The alliance … led by Saudi Arabia is inclined to abandon the plan for a moderate increase in production planned for January at meetings on December 1-2,” the agency writes, citing delegates.