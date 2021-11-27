Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife confessed her love to Katy Perry

It seems like Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are one big happy family!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

In a new interview, the 38-year-old model and founder of KORA Organics spoke about her friendship with her ex-husband and his current fiancée.

“We go on vacation together. We celebrate all the important dates together, ”Miranda shared on the Moments with Candice Parker podcast. Miranda and the 44-year-old actor, we recall, were married from 2010 to 2013 and have a common 10-year-old son, Flynn.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr (Photo: Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images)

Miranda said about 36-year-old Katie: “I love her. I mean, it’s safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s father. Now he is like a brother to me. And most of the time, an annoying brother. Katie helps me deal with him. I am so grateful that she is there because it takes the pressure off me. “

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr (Ruth Schwarzenholz / Getty Images)

In an interview, Miranda also talked about her first meeting with Katie when she started dating Orlando in 2016. “I remember one day he invited me to see him, and Katie was there. We hit it off immediately. I saw the way she behaved with Flynn. She was very funny. She didn’t try to be his mom. She was just friendly. We were hanging out by the pool at the Orlando house in Malibu, and then there was something like a little party nearby, and we went to it together. It was great, ”Kerr recalled.

Note, Miranda has been married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel since 2017, they have two sons – 3-year-old Hart and 1.5-year-old Miles.

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr (Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Katie and Orlando became the parents of baby Daisy last August. Rumor has it that the couple secretly got married in the spring.