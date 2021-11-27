https://ria.ru/20211127/vybory-1761003357.html
Outdoor voting takes place in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Voting outside the premises is taking place in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, the press service of the republic’s Central Election Commission told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021
BISHKEK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Voting outside the premises takes place in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, the press service of the republic’s Central Election Commission told RIA Novosti. – said a spokesman. According to him, according to the law, citizens who are included in the voter lists, but cannot come to the polling station for health reasons or disability, have the right to vote outside the premises. And also people who are in hospitals on election day, in places of detention of suspects and accused and temporarily living in remote and inaccessible areas, in areas of distant pasture breeding. In exceptional cases, by decision of the relevant election commission, it is also allowed to vote outside the precinct for servicemen from remote military units, employees of internal affairs bodies and shift workers. As specified in the CEC, more than 12,785 people submitted applications for voting in single-mandate constituencies outside the premises, and 13,396 according to party lists. The repeated elections to the Kyrgyz parliament by presidential decree are scheduled for November 28. They will be held for the first time in a mixed system, candidates on party lists will compete for 54 seats, candidates in single-mandate constituencies will compete for another 36 seats in parliament. The results of the previous ones, which took place in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid the riots in the republic, which led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
"Today, November 27, in Kyrgyzstan, voting is taking place outside the premises at the elections of deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament, – ed.) Of the Kyrgyz Republic," a spokesman for the press service said.
According to him, according to the law, citizens who are included in the voter lists, but cannot come to the polling station for health reasons or disability, have the right to vote outside the premises. And also people who are in hospitals on election day, in places of detention of suspects and accused and temporarily living in remote and inaccessible areas, in areas of distant pasture breeding. In exceptional cases, by decision of the relevant election commission, it is also allowed to vote outside the precinct for servicemen from remote military units, serving employees of internal affairs bodies and shift workers.
"Voting outside the premises is carried out in compliance with all requirements of sanitary and epidemiological safety," the press service emphasized.
As specified in the CEC, more than 12 785 people applied for voting in single-mandate constituencies outside the premises, and 13 396 according to party lists.
Repeated elections to the Kyrgyz parliament are scheduled for November 28 by presidential decree. They will be held for the first time in a mixed system, candidates on party lists will compete for 54 seats, candidates in single-mandate constituencies will compete for another 36 seats in parliament. The results of the previous ones, which took place in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid the riots in the republic, which led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
