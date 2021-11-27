Over 140 Tomsk residents were discharged after COVID-19 per day

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

The number of people infected with coronavirus infection in the Tomsk region over the past day increased by 258 people, 142 patients were discharged per day.

According to stopkoronavirus.rf, 258 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the Tomsk region per day, 55 095 for the entire time.

Seversk is not taken into account in the statistics on morbidity in the Tomsk region – the FMBA of Russia maintains statistics for the closed city. As of November 25, 15,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered there, with 12,058 people recovered.

In the region as a whole, 39 667 patients recovered after COVID, 142 of them were discharged per day.

The cause of death was coronavirus infection in the Tomsk region, according to the official data of the headquarters, for 627 people. Today it became known about the death of two people out of the total.

In general, in Russia per day, the coronavirus was detected in 33 946 people, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9.5 million patients. Recovered on November 27, 8.2 million Russians, 36,494 of them – in a day.

In Russia, 271.5 thousand patients died from covid, and 1 239 deaths due to the virus were confirmed per day.

