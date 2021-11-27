People who urinated on a stand with a photo of a veteran were charged in Moscow – Gazeta.Ru

The Moscow prosecutor’s office has filed charges against a 19-year-old blogger who urinated on a stand with a portrait of World War II veteran Anatoly Frolov and posted a video on Instagram. It is reported by RIA News”…

He is charged under the criminal article “Desecration of the symbols of Russia’s military glory, insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, committed in public.”

“In the near future, the court with the participation of the prosecutor will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure against the accused in the form of detention,” the department said.

A day earlier, it was reported about detention young man. investigative committee aroused a criminal case against the blogger, he faces up to five years in prison.

Prior to that, in Kaliningrad, a 31-year-old local resident in the same way defiled memorial at the mass grave of Soviet soldiers who fell during the Great Patriotic War.