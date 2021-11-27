Poverty in two dimensions – Newspaper Kommersant No. 215 (7177) of 11/26/2021

As it became known to Kommersant, today the Ministry of Labor will submit for consideration by the Russian Trilateral Commission a draft government decree, which introduces an additional tool for assessing poverty in the Russian Federation. The “poverty line” will be an indicator that complements the subsistence minimum – it will take into account the level of general inflation, and not a change in a narrow “minimum” set of consumption. The first indicator, calculated on a quarterly basis, is supposed to be used as a target, the second, tied to median income, will remain the basis for calculating benefits.
The Ministry of Labor proposes to introduce a new approach to accounting for the number of the poor in Russia. The corresponding draft government decree – on the approval of the procedure for determining the boundaries of poverty – will be presented today at a meeting of the Russian Trilateral Commission (Kommersant has it).
Recall that since 2021, a new procedure for determining the subsistence level has been in effect in the Russian Federation – if earlier it was calculated as the cost of the consumer basket, now the median income of the population is used to determine its size. Median income is the amount of income relative to which half of the population has higher incomes and half of the population lower.
According to the proposal of the Ministry of Labor, for the next five years the cost of living is 44.2% of the median income.
At the same time, the regional subsistence minimum should be established by the constituent entities in accordance with the ratio of the ratio of the federal and regional subsistence minimum. The Ministry of Labor has planned to give the regions four years to bring the subsistence level in the constituent entities to the values calculated on the basis of the coefficients.
As the department said at the time, the transition from an “absolute” to a “relative” approach in assessing poverty reflects the practice of many developed countries and allows better consideration of changing consumption standards. Also, the new version of the calculation of the subsistence minimum will not allow these indicators to decrease under any socio-economic conditions. If the median income grows below inflation, then the law proposed by the department contains a rule that the living wage of the next year cannot be lower than the current one (for more details, see Kommersant dated September 24, 2020).
At the same time, already during the discussion of the new methodology, the question arose of whether the updated PM can be used as a target indicator – doubts about this, in particular, were reported by the Accounts Chamber. The Ministry of Labor then said that they partially recognize the agency’s correctness and are ready to “work out additional tools for assessing poverty” together with the Ministry of Economy and Rosstat – this, in fact, happened.
As follows from the draft government decree, the department proposes to use the poverty line indicator as such a tool.
As a poverty line, the Ministry of Labor proposes to use the PM value for the fourth quarter of 2020 (the last calculated value before the transition to the new methodology) – 11.3 thousand rubles. The poverty line will be calculated quarterly by Rosstat, taking into account the consumer price chain index for the corresponding quarter. As the press service of the Ministry of Labor emphasized, the poverty line will be used only as a statistical indicator, and all support measures will continue to be assigned taking into account the PM.
The transition to such a combined model for assessing the level of poverty, according to the press service of the department, will avoid two problems. First, an assessment of poverty based on the cost of the consumer basket will resolve the issue of data comparability until 2021 and after, and will make it possible to assess the poverty indicator over time. Second, it excludes a situation where the country’s measured poverty rate rises as the economy grows and the median income grows.
According to Lilia Ovcharova, vice-rector of the Higher School of Economics, the decision is in many ways technical – we are not talking about fundamental changes in the practice of calculating the number of the poor in Russia.
“The crux of the matter is that the new, current methodology for determining the subsistence minimum (depending on the median) is such that the median rises with income growth, so it is impossible to halve poverty with this approach. Moreover, it can even grow statistically. The minimum consumption of the basket does not depend on the amount of income – therefore, using it, poverty can be reduced. The poverty line will be used to measure progress in poverty reduction, and the cost of living for social support purposes. The solution is vulnerable, but the only correct one possible, ”she says.
At the same time, disputes about “two indicators” are apparently inevitable – just as more complex methods of identifying poverty in state practice are inevitable. An alternative “one-dimensional” approach to it, as a rule, leaves significant groups of the population outside the boundaries of social support.
Two slightly different poverty
The proposed transition to combined poverty indicators will somewhat smooth out the dynamics of poverty in the Russian Federation due to the surge in food inflation in 2021. However, in the longer term, the effect is likely to be different: estimates of poverty by subsistence minimum and by the poverty line will include, in their part, different households. The peculiarity of the “poverty line” is that, focusing not on the minimum consumer basket, but on inflation, it will be more correctly related to the real structure of consumption, while a quick revision of the “baskets” for the subsistence minimum, taking into account strong fluctuations in prices of certain food groups, is bad imagine and technically, apparently very expensive.
Economists consider the estimate on two indicators to be justified. “The cost of living in 2020 is taken as the anchor for the poverty line – the last cost of living, calculated according to the previous method. Further, this value used to estimate the poverty level will change taking into account the inflation rate. Over the years, we observe huge differences in the dynamics of prices for various groups of goods and services. Therefore, it is important that the indicator, which defines the poverty line, changes taking into account the prices for these product groups as a whole. The consumer price index, by which inflation is calculated, is still a more balanced value, which takes into account a more representative volume of goods. Taking into account the fact that the methodology is adopted for a long time, such a choice of the indexation coefficient is optimal. Moreover, it is precisely this coefficient that is used in international practice, ”says Dmitry Platigin, Director General of the All-Russian Research Institute of Labor.
In turn, the unions find the change primarily incomprehensible. “The poverty level, calculated taking into account the consumer basket, has always been criticized as underestimated, but it is now that it is proposed to be used again,” says Igor Kovalchuk, head of the executive committee of the Confederation of Labor. Also, according to him, in general, the appearance of an additional indicator in calculating the poverty level looks strange. “There is a feeling that the Ministry of Labor deliberately complicates the understanding of the system for measuring the number of the poor, and we, as social partners of the state, would like to understand its actions,” he says.
Note that, based on the calculation methodology of the Ministry of Labor, however, we are talking about the long-term setting of indicators, while the expected criticism of the government’s decision, as a rule, is associated with short-term conjuncture, including the political one. Moreover, “two levels of poverty” is a concept that needs to be explained to the population. “The mechanism for assigning support measures does not have to coincide with the“ statistical ”poverty assessment – such a practice exists. Given the current inflation rate, this is all the more justified. Another thing is that it is important to explain to the population what the poverty line is used for, and what the cost of living is for. The living wage – the very amount that the president increased by his decision – will continue to be used to prescribe social support measures, ”says Viktoria Pavlyushina, head of the“ Economy and Social Development ”department of the CSR.