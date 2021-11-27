Rada called Zelensky’s speech at a press conference shameful | News | News

Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life (Opposition Platform – For Life) party, Renat Kuzmin, called the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference dedicated to reaching half of the presidential term shameful.

“I am asked to comment on the president’s press conference. In short, the President was pathetic in his attempts to play the role of the Emperor. Bad game. Not his role. Not his place. Failure. A shame. Oblivion. As the saying goes, “it’s not a hat for Senka,” the politician wrote in his Telegram.

The day before, during a press conference, Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’état planned for December 1-2, in which, as he believes, businessman Rinat Akhmetov was involved. According to the Ukrainian leader, billions of dollars are allocated for the preparation of this act.

Some Western media interpreted Zelensky’s words about a possible coup as a statement about the preparation of a putsch in Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian leader assured that there would be no putsch in Ukraine, since the country’s army simply would not do it.

After the press marathon, an incident occurred with the participation of Zelensky’s guards. When the politician got into the car, the guards rudely pushed the journalist of the Pryamoy TV channel Anna Dzeba away.

She later said that the rude behavior of the officers of the state security department (UGO) also spread to other gathered media representatives. So, during the scuffle, a video blogger was seized, and they tried to take the phone from him.