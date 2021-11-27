RAS Commission criticized the new rules of the Russian language

The Spelling Commission of the Russian Academy of Sciences criticized the draft new spelling rules previously published by the Ministry of Education. The document proposes, in particular, to return the mandatory letter “ё”, to use a solid sign in place names like Kizilyurt instead of Kizilyurt. Also, in the paragraph on the name of trade marks, it is proposed to write them with a capital letter, but “the names of the products themselves” – with a small letter (as an example, car brands were given).

The RAS Commission found in the project “mechanistic reductions and rash innovations” and stated that the document “completely lacks a scientific apparatus,” writes Kommersant.

The members of the commission published an open letter to the Ministry of Education on social networks, demanding the withdrawal of the project. The appeal was signed by 22 out of 34 members of the commission.

The Ministry of Education, instead of commenting on the scientists’ appeal, literally repeated the explanations given to journalists earlier, Kommersant points out. They said that the draft of the new rules is “part of a large-scale work” and “is being actively discussed with the expert community.”

“The work has already begun, and the ministry plans to continue it,” the ministry said.

