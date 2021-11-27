Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and other stars celebrated Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon with husband Jim Toth and children

Americans celebrated Thanksgiving this week, which is considered the start of the holiday season. Last year, due to pandemic-related restrictions, many experienced Thanksgiving on a much more modest scale than usual – without traditional family gatherings. But this time, the holiday was much more like the usual “dock” celebrations: families were able to get together for a festive dinner with the obligatory turkey and share reflections on what they are grateful for in life.

Many of the stars that day shared such thoughts on social networks – mainly saying that they are most grateful to fate for their family and loved ones. So, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Nick Jonas, Nicole Kidman – a romantic photo with Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon, Pink, Tori Spelling and others posted footage with children.

Some celebrities have chosen more non-standard ways to congratulate subscribers on Thanksgiving: for example, Jennifer Garner used Lego to reproduce the famous scene dedicated to this holiday from the TV series Friends, and Brooke Shields decided to plunge into ice water in honor of the celebration.



