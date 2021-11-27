Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and other stars celebrated Thanksgiving

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
49

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts and other stars celebrated Thanksgiving

Reese Witherspoon with husband Jim Toth and children

Americans celebrated Thanksgiving this week, which is considered the start of the holiday season. Last year, due to pandemic-related restrictions, many experienced Thanksgiving on a much more modest scale than usual – without traditional family gatherings. But this time, the holiday was much more like the usual “dock” celebrations: families were able to get together for a festive dinner with the obligatory turkey and share reflections on what they are grateful for in life.

Many of the stars that day shared such thoughts on social networks – mainly saying that they are most grateful to fate for their family and loved ones. So, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Nick Jonas, Nicole Kidman – a romantic photo with Keith Urban, and Reese Witherspoon, Pink, Tori Spelling and others posted footage with children.

Some celebrities have chosen more non-standard ways to congratulate subscribers on Thanksgiving: for example, Jennifer Garner used Lego to reproduce the famous scene dedicated to this holiday from the TV series Friends, and Brooke Shields decided to plunge into ice water in honor of the celebration.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas with family

Kate Upton
Kate Upton

Pink with his son
Pink with his son

Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler

Festive table by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Festive table by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Bruce Willis with his family
Bruce Willis with his family

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Tori Spelling with children
Tori Spelling with children

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Kerry Washington with her father
Kerry Washington with her father

Ashley Tisdale with family
Ashley Tisdale with family

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon

Michelle Obama's favorite
Michelle Obama’s favorite

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here