Reuters learned about the postponement of the WTO conference due to a new strain of coronavirus – RBK

A possible reason for this decision is the suspension of flights between Switzerland and the countries of southern Africa.

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The World Trade Organization (WTO) has decided to postpone the first ministerial phrase in four years due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa, the danger of which has been recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported.

The postponement of the meeting was also reported by Interfax, citing a source in the Russian delegation familiar with the results of the meeting of the WTO General Council. According to him, the postponement of the meeting is due to the decision of the Swiss authorities to suspend flights with South Africa and a number of African countries.

The meeting was to take place from November 30 to December 3. The new dates for its implementation have not yet been determined.

WHO recognizes a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa as a threat to the world



On the eve of the WHO assigned the Greek letter omicron (O) to the new strain of coronavirus. Its experts came to the conclusion that the next type of virus can threaten countries that are already fighting the spread of infection.

The new strain was first identified in South Africa in early November. The infected were found in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel.

Over the past day, a number of countries have suspended flights with the countries of southern Africa. Among them are the USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Argentina.