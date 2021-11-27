Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky went on a date in Los Angeles

Many celebrities living in the Hollywood Hills prefer to carefully hide their personal lives from prying eyes, including the singer Rihanna. To protect herself from the outside world, she even recently acquired a mansion in Beverly Hills with a “living fence” of trees. But in Los Angeles, the number of paparazzi per capita is so off scale that sometimes the stars’ attempts to hide their relationship fail miserably. This happened the day before with the star couple.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were spotted leaving a restaurant together Delilah In Los Angeles. They left it in turn, but almost simultaneously, which left no doubt that they had a romantic dinner. For the exit, Rihanna chose a black dress, which was hidden under a long leather coat. The rapper followed the trend of his companion and also donned leather: he was wearing a black jacket and black pants. Boots with chunky soles completed his look.

As a reminder, rumors of a romance between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spread back in early December, when they were seen on a walk in New York, and before that they were seen together at dinner at the Beatrice Inn. Later, a People insider stated that the artists started dating back in November and that they are “really inseparable.”

They have been inseparable for the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem to be very interested in it. They always had a great time together, they have a lot in common. They help the communities they grew up in, A $ AP is generous, as is Rihanna. Many will say that he is a great guy

– told an insider to People, noting that “Rihanna seems to be very happy.” It is not known exactly when this romance began. In January 2020, Rihanna broke off relations with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, a member of one of the richest families in the world, whom she has dated since 2017. A $ AP Rocky, in turn, dated model Kendall Jenner in 2017.

Previously, artists could go out together – for example, at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week in 2018 or at The Fashion Awards in London in 2019. The rapper had previously performed with Rihanna in the United States on her 2013 Diamonds Tour, and they also appeared on stage together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

