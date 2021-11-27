Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are dating – rapper confirms dating rumors / HB

The musician spoke about this in an interview with GQ. The journalist noted that when he spoke about Rihanna, the rapper began “glow “like a teenager in love. “It’s much better when you have your one and only person. She’s worth over a million others. She is the only one. The love of my whole life, ”the artist admitted.

How long the musicians have been together is unknown. A $ AP Rocky has not released many details. Rumors of their romance began to circulate back in 2013, when Rocky performed at the opening of Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour. Last year, around Christmas, they visited Barbados, the singer’s homeland, together. There they celebrated the holiday in the circle of relatives of the singer and the rapper’s father, who emigrated there from the USA.

The interviewer also asked the singer if he was ready to become a father. Rocky replied that yes, if it was his destiny. “I think I will be an incredible, wonderful father. I will have a wonderful child, ”added the rapper.

As a reminder, in 2021, A $ AP Rocky will not come to Kiev again. For the first time, the rapper was supposed to be the headliner of the Atlas Weekend festival in 2019. He was unable to come to Ukraine due to the fact that he was arrested in Sweden. Then he was replaced by the performer A $ AP Ferg, and the arrival of Rakim Myers (real name Rocky) has been pushed back to 2020.

In 2020, the festival did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was postponed without canceling tickets. In 2021, the organizers of the festival decided to hold a festival with a Ukrainian-language line-up in case of tougher quarantine restrictions, and the concerts of foreign artists were postponed to 2022. By the way, one of the headliners will be the Ocean Elzy group.