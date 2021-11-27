Rihanna in a green coat and light green gloves will show you how to combine several shades of the same color at once

Cornelius Chandler
We have noticed that Rihanna has been increasingly choosing bright colors lately: red, blue, pink, orange … The black total bow at the Met Gala and the vintage Roberto Cavalli set at the party after the ball were more exceptions to the rule than a logical continuation of the singer’s everyday looks. sample 2021. And yesterday, the paparazzi took her off in a long green Marina Moscone coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection and Savage x Fenty green gloves, going to dinner in New York’s Greenwich Village (which, by the way, comes from the Dutch Groenwijck – “Green District” ).

Rihanna in New York, November 2021

Photo: Legion-Media

Marina Moscone pre-fall 2021

Rihanna made three green accents in her look at once – on a coat, gloves and emeralds, inlaid in her massive customized Roseark pendant, which the singer (and also a designer, beauty mogul and just a billionaire) wears regularly. We advise you to follow the example of Riri and not be afraid to combine several shades of the same color at once.

Wear a Bottega Veneta green leather coat with a dark green Miu Miu crochet scarf from the brand’s fall collection. Or a cashmere long Loro Piana with gloves from the same brand, but in a richer green. Collected a few more sets!

Coat Bottega Veneta, 522500 rubles, tsum.ru; scarf Miu Miu, 28 205 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Loom by Rodina coat, 53,130 rubles; scarf-gloves Vivetta, 11,750 rubles; all tsum.ru

Coat, 627,000 rubles; gloves, 39,950 rubles; all Loro Piana, tsum.ru

Mango coat, 9999 rubles, mango.com; hat Ganni, 6670 rubles, brownsfashion.com

PAROSH coat, 61,128 rubles; gloves Manokhi, 2818 rubles; all farfetch.com

