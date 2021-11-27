Rihanna in a green coat and light green gloves will show you how to combine several shades of the same color at once

We have noticed that Rihanna has been increasingly choosing bright colors lately: red, blue, pink, orange … The black total bow at the Met Gala and the vintage Roberto Cavalli set at the party after the ball were more exceptions to the rule than a logical continuation of the singer’s everyday looks. sample 2021. And yesterday, the paparazzi took her off in a long green Marina Moscone coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection and Savage x Fenty green gloves, going to dinner in New York’s Greenwich Village (which, by the way, comes from the Dutch Groenwijck – “Green District” ).
Rihanna made three green accents in her look at once – on a coat, gloves and emeralds, inlaid in her massive customized Roseark pendant, which the singer (and also a designer, beauty mogul and just a billionaire) wears regularly. We advise you to follow the example of Riri and not be afraid to combine several shades of the same color at once.
Wear a Bottega Veneta green leather coat with a dark green Miu Miu crochet scarf from the brand’s fall collection. Or a cashmere long Loro Piana with gloves from the same brand, but in a richer green. Collected a few more sets!
The site may contain links to external resources that we do not administer or control. The privacy policies of other sites are outside our sphere of influence. Once you navigate to other resources, you should find information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them.