Rostekhnadzor assessed the version of a methane explosion at a mine in Kuzbass

The Rostekhnadzor commission will study various versions of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, said Andrey Vil

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

news from the plot Workers died in a fire at a mine in Kuzbass

The version that the explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region caused a sharp release of methane is only one of several. This was announced by the official representative of Rostekhnadzor Andrey Vil. He clarified that they will be checked by the commission for the technical investigation of the causes of the accident.

“The version of the causes of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, announced by [начальником Беловского территориального отдела Ростехнадзора Александром] Trockman is not major or minor. This is one of several versions that will be verified by the commission for the technical investigation of the causes of the accident, “- RBC quotes Andrey Vilya.

In his telegram channel, a representative of Rostekhnadzor noted that the mines are objects of the first hazard class and are constantly monitored. So, in 2021, 914 violations were recorded at the Listvyazhnaya mine. In total, 127 inspections were carried out during the year. Listvyazhnaya’s work was suspended nine times, and the total amount of fines exceeded four million rubles.

Earlier, Trockman said that an explosion at a mine in Kuzbass could have occurred due to a sudden release of methane that is released during coal mining. According to him, the gas analyzers showed excess of the norm, but refused during the explosion. Trockman said there had been no gas violations at the mine for a long time.

The accident at Listvyazhnaya took place on 25 November. As a result of the fire, 52 people died, and another 63 were injured. Rescuers managed to find and raise 11 bodies to the surface. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on the negligence of Rostekhnadzor employees. The court also arrested Sergey Makhrakov, director of the Listvyazhnaya mine. The miners reported that the excess of the methane level was recorded since September. The Listvyazhnaya management specially glued the gas analyzers to hide the real gas concentration.