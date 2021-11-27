Rostekhnadzor named versions of the accident at a mine in Kuzbass – RBK

There are several versions of the causes of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine; they will be checked by the commission for the technical investigation of the causes of the accident formed by Rostekhnadzor

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti



The earlier version that the explosion and smoke pollution at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region was caused by a sharp methane release is just one of several. This was announced to RBC by the official representative of Rostekhnadzor Andrey Vil.

Earlier, the head of the Belovsky territorial department of Rostekhnadzor, Alexander Trokman, said that the cause of the accident at the mine could be a sharp release of methane. He clarified that since the last check, the drill could advance 60 m and get into the methane deposits in the coal basin of the mine.

“The version of the causes of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, voiced by <...> Trockman, is not the main or secondary version, it is one of several versions that will be verified by the commission for the technical investigation of the causes of the accident,” Wil emphasized.

In his Telegram channel, Wil pointed out that the mines are objects of the first hazard class and are constantly monitored. In 2021, 127 inspections were carried out at the Listvyazhnaya mine and 914 violations were identified. During the year, work at the mine was suspended nine times, and the total amount of fines exceeded 4 million rubles.

Earlier, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia Dmitry Demeshin, like Trokman, pointed out that a methane explosion could have been the cause of the accident at the mine, “due to the fact that there was some kind of spark that caused an explosion and a dynamic blow.”