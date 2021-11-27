Russia approved the rules for determining the “poverty line” – RBK

Their calculation is now based on the average per capita median income and median wages (formerly the food basket). Also, from 2021, the value of the subsistence minimum is set annually. “This does not ensure the comparability of data on the poverty level for past periods with current measurements and future estimates,” the department explained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor said that the “poverty line” will be used only as a statistical indicator, and measures to support the population will be calculated based on the subsistence minimum.

In October, President Vladimir Putin announced that the main result of his work was the reduction of the level of poverty in the country.

“We had 40 million people below the poverty line, today there are exorbitant numbers – more than 19 or 20, according to various estimates, but still it is not 40,” Putin said.

Earlier, he said that after the elections to the State Duma, which were held from 17 to 19 September, the deputies will face a number of important tasks, including minimizing the level of poverty.

In early August, according to the results of the second quarter of 2021, Rosstat reported that the share of Russian residents living below the poverty line was 12.1%. In the first quarter, this figure was higher – 14.3%.

The Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said in an interview with RBC that the Russian authorities in the fight against poverty “took an interesting path” by offering differentiated child benefits (50/75/100% of the regional subsistence level depending on family income). “This is a prototype of how you can move on to higher ages,” Kudrin noted.