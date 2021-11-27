https://ria.ru/20211127/bednost-1761033177.html

Russia has approved the rules for determining the “poverty line”

Russia has approved the rules for determining the “poverty line”

The government has approved the procedure for determining the “poverty line” in Russia as a whole and in the regions, the press service of the Ministry of Labor said. RIA Novosti, 27.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The government has approved the procedure for determining the “poverty line” in Russia as a whole and by region, the press service of the Ministry of Labor said. The initial value of this border is determined at the level of the last calculated value of the subsistence minimum (LM) based on the consumer basket. This is the PM for the fourth quarter of 2020, which will be increased on a quarterly basis depending on inflation. For the country as a whole, the “poverty line” will be calculated quarterly, by regions – every year. As explained in the Ministry of Labor, this indicator was introduced due to the transition from 2021 on a new model for calculating the subsistence level and the minimum wage (minimum wage). If earlier they were calculated on the basis of the cost of products included in the consumer basket, then from January 1 – according to the median per capita income and median wages. The new indicator will allow comparing data on the poverty level in the past with current measurements and future estimates. As the ministry reminded, the instruction to ensure comparability of the reported data on the poverty level was given by Vladimir Putin. “The poverty line” does not affect the appointment of social support measures, the ministry stressed. For this, they will continue to use the cost of living. The amount of benefits will also be calculated from this value. The median per capita income is the level above and below which 50 percent of the country’s population has incomes. Accordingly, the median wage is the value relative to which half of the citizens have higher wages and half of them lower.

