Russian and Chinese Ambassadors rejected US-sponsored Summit for Democracy

Ambassadors of Russia and China rejected the idea of ​​a “Summit for Democracy” under the auspices of the United States – RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

Russian and Chinese Ambassadors rejected US-sponsored Summit for Democracy

Russia and China opposed the idea of ​​an international “Summit for Democracy” to be held in December at the initiative of the United States, the ambassadors said in a joint article … RIA Novosti, 11/27/2021

2021-11-27

2021-11-27T06: 12

2021-11-27T06: 33

WASHINGTON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Russia and China opposed the idea of ​​an international “Summit for Democracy” to be held in December at the initiative of the United States, according to a joint article by the ambassadors of the two states in the National Interest. The heads of diplomatic missions of Russia and China in Washington also called on other countries to “focus on do your business well, and not condescendingly criticize others. ” Are they dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas? This is not very similar to freedom, “the ambassadors said. The diplomats stressed that democracy is not the prerogative of any one country or group of countries. It is a “universal right of all peoples,” the ambassadors recalled. “It can be implemented in various ways, and no model is suitable for all countries. the trends of the times, and whether it contributes to economic development, social stability and progress, as well as improving people’s lives, “they added. On behalf of Moscow and Beijing, the ambassadors called on other countries to stop using” value-based diplomacy “and provoking division and confrontation in the world ; practice mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations, as well as work on the harmonious coexistence of countries with different social systems, ideology, history, cultures and levels of development. Previously, the United States was invited to the “Summit for Democracy”, which is scheduled for December 9-10, 110 countries, but Russia and China were not invited. At the same time, Taiwan is on the list of invitees, which the United States, along with other states, formally considers part of “one China.”

2021

