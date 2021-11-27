https://ria.ru/20211127/sammit-1761000386.html
Russian and Chinese Ambassadors rejected US-sponsored Summit for Democracy
WASHINGTON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Russia and China opposed the idea of an international “Summit for Democracy” to be held in December at the initiative of the United States, according to a joint article by the ambassadors of the two states in the National Interest. The heads of diplomatic missions of Russia and China in Washington also called on other countries to “focus on do your business well, and not condescendingly criticize others. ” Are they dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas? This is not very similar to freedom, “the ambassadors said. The diplomats stressed that democracy is not the prerogative of any one country or group of countries. It is a “universal right of all peoples,” the ambassadors recalled. “It can be implemented in various ways, and no model is suitable for all countries. the trends of the times, and whether it contributes to economic development, social stability and progress, as well as improving people’s lives, “they added. On behalf of Moscow and Beijing, the ambassadors called on other countries to stop using” value-based diplomacy “and provoking division and confrontation in the world ; practice mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations, as well as work on the harmonious coexistence of countries with different social systems, ideology, history, cultures and levels of development. Previously, the United States was invited to the “Summit for Democracy”, which is scheduled for December 9-10, 110 countries, but Russia and China were not invited. At the same time, Taiwan is on the list of invitees, which the United States, along with other states, formally considers part of “one China.”
“This obvious product of the Cold War mentality will cause ideological confrontation and division in the world, creating new“ dividing lines. ”This trend is contrary to the development of the modern world. It is impossible to prevent the formation of a global polycentric architecture, but it can complicate the objective process. step “, – the publication says.
“There is no need to worry about democracy in Russia and China. Some foreign governments are better off thinking about themselves and what is happening in their homes. Is this freedom when various rallies in their countries are dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas? freedom “, – said the ambassadors.
The diplomats stressed that democracy is not the prerogative of any one country or group of countries. It represents “the universal right of all peoples,” the ambassadors recalled.
“It can be implemented in various ways, and no one model is suitable for all countries. Whether the course of a country works depends on whether it corresponds to its realities, whether it responds to the trends of the times, and whether it contributes to economic development, social stability and progress. as well as improving people’s lives, “they added.
On behalf of Moscow and Beijing, the ambassadors called on other countries to stop using “value-based diplomacy” and provoking division and confrontation in the world; practice mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation in international relations, as well as work on the harmonious coexistence of countries with different social systems, ideology, history, cultures and levels of development.
