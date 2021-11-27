Russian tourist dies in Turkey

https://ria.ru/20211127/rossiyanin-1761038109.html
ANKARA, November 27 – RIA Novosti. In Turkey, a Russian tourist has died, who was in a hospital in serious condition for more than a month and a half. RIA Novosti was informed about this by the Consulate General in Antalya. The financial limit of the Russian’s insurance was exhausted, the question of his evacuation to his homeland was being worked out. “Unfortunately, he died,” the agency’s interlocutor said. family to rest in Turkey, discovered the coronavirus and serious lung damage. As a result, the 44-year-old Russian was injected into an artificial coma, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.
