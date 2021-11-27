Russians warned of hallucinations and early dementia due to coronavirus

The chief freelance psychiatrist of Moscow, Georgy Kostyuk, warned the citizens of Russia about the difficult consequences of the postponed infection with the coronavirus for the psyche. According to him, those who have contracted COVID-19, depending on the severity, may develop serious mental disorders at the height of the infectious process.

We are talking, among other things, about hallucinations, a form of confusion, excitement. All this can lead to absolutely unmotivated actions. True, this, according to him, does not happen often.

At the same time, in a large number of people, the exit from the disease at the stage of recovery was accompanied by a mild cognitive decline. During this period, a person cannot concentrate. He is not given mental work, he cannot collect his thoughts, writes RBC. Kostyuk added that the usual automated actions are de-automated. All this is called “covid fog” by patients in psychiatric clinics.

And many patients, after suffering an infection, sometimes had attacks of rapid heartbeat. And this, with a general alarming background, became a trigger for panic attacks. As a result, the number of people with panic attacks and insomnia has increased. Medical intervention can help.

In addition, the specialist recalled the assumptions of many experts, according to which, in theory, the coronavirus leads to earlier dementia. Kostyuk emphasized that in this case we can talk about the heavier and more rapid onset of the next stages of dementia in the elderly. And even after an infection, cognitive deficits can sharply increase.

Previously, scientists have repeatedly talked about the consequences of coronavirus infection on the brain. Some of the latest studies on this topic indicated that the risk of psychiatric disorders due to the transferred COVID-19 more than doubles. In particular, it increases the risk of depression, anxiety disorders, and other mental problems.

Meanwhile, American scientists have found a link between a woman’s infection during pregnancy with a coronavirus and the mental development of a child in the future. As it turned out, mental disorders in newborns are observed even when COVID-19 was not transmitted to them in utero from an infected mother. The point is, scientists say, that the developing nervous system of the fetus in this situation is aggressively influenced by its own developing immunity.