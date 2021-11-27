Selena Gomez released a touching breakup song with Justin Bieber: video – Latest news

Selena Gomez herself wrote that the inspiration for this song was the many events that have happened in her life since she released her last album.

“I want people to feel hopeful and so you know that you can become a better and stronger version of yourself,” the singer said emotionally and thanked fans for their support.

Interestingly, the song contains some rather intriguing lines: “You broke me, now I can see it. In two months you found us a replacement” (You tore me down and now it’s showing, in two months you replaced us). Fans note that these are words about the next parting of Selena and Justin, because a few months after the breakup, the artist managed to strike up an affair with Hailey Baldwin, who has now become his wife.

What is known about the relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?

Their couple is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood, followed by millions of fans. The love of Selena and Justin was a role model, and when their love was defeated, everyone who saw this couple in the distant future cried with them.

The star couple met in 2010. Back then, Bieber and Gomez were not so popular, so the appearance of a mysterious couple at social events, according to the media, was nothing more than a PR move in order to interest the audience. However, a year later, the paparazzi caught the teenagers on vacation when they were holding hands. From that time on, the couple began to attract the attention of journalists, cameras and fans.



Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were a popular couple

From 2012 to 2018, the online publication and newspapers did not have time to change headlines from “Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up” to “Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber together again.” Unforgettable dates, armfuls of flowers, expensive gifts were replaced by tears, loneliness and mad disappointment. After the final end of the relationship, the media wrote for a long time that the couple could not forget their first true love.

In addition, in 2018, singer Selena Gomez was suddenly hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital due to depression. Struck by this news and her ex-lover Justin Bieber, who could not hold back his tears.