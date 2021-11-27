Self-eruption – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/27/2021

On November 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to explain what is happening in his country, in his country’s relations with Russia and in his relations with the richest Ukrainian Rinat Akhmetov. It came out long, scandalous and not very convincing. However, special correspondent “Kommersant” Vladimir Soloviev I heard in the speech of the Ukrainian leader a desire to restart negotiations on the Donbass and even a readiness to make concessions.

The press conference was convened swiftly. The fact that on Friday Vladimir Zelensky is going to talk to journalists was announced only on Thursday. Three dozen journalists were selected to participate in the press marathon “30 Questions for the President”. According to the organizers, it was supposed to finish everything in three hours.

Formally, the meeting with the press was timed to coincide with the presidential “equator”: Mr. Zelensky served as head of state for half a five-year term. However, there were more compelling reasons for the speech of the head of state.

Since the beginning of November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been at war with the Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov (Forbes estimates his fortune at $ 7.6 billion).

All this month, the TV channels of the businessman’s media holding “Ukraine” and “Ukraine24” are aiming at the president and his team. The names of such opponents as former President Petro Poroshenko, ex-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Razumkov, ex-Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, leader of Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko are on the air.

In addition, a long ago announced by the journalists of the Bellingcat project (recognized in Russia by the media as a foreign agent) was published material about the “wagnergate” – this is how Kiev calls the scandal with the failure of the special operation of the Ukrainian special services to lure into Ukraine from Belarus the employees of “PMC Wagner” who received participation in hostilities in Donbass.

The story has been dragging on since last year and has already considerably spoiled the image of the authorities. Bellingcat’s article dealt a new blow: it says that the operation, which the Ukrainian security forces planned to carry out in August last year, was curtailed at the direction of the country’s political leadership. The publication provoked a flurry of new accusations against President Zelensky and the head of his office, Andriy Yermak.

The agenda had to be changed urgently. And Vladimir Zelensky tried to do it. He began the press conference with a sensation: a conspiracy was brewing against him. “I received information that there will be a coup d’état in our country on December 1,” said Mr Zelensky. According to him, there is “sound information” – audio recordings in which representatives of Ukraine allegedly discuss with some Russians that the Ukrainian society is ripe for a change of power.

At the same time, as Vladimir Zelensky said, unnamed interlocutors are discussing the need to connect Rinat Akhmetov to his plan. The ill-wishers were ready to spend at least $ 1 billion on the implementation of their plan.

As soon as Vladimir Zelensky said this, the Eurobonds of the DTEK holding of businessman Akhmetov collapsed by 11%. The businessman himself accused Mr Zelensky of lying. “The information made public by Volodymyr Zelensky about allegedly drawing me into some kind of coup d’état is a complete lie. I am outraged by the spread of this lie, regardless of what motives the president is guided by, ”reads a statement circulated on behalf of Rinat Akhmetov.

The President devoted a lot of time to Wagnergate. He called the operation ill-conceived, and one of its key supervisors – the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vasily Burba – accused of unprofessionalism and called an adventurer and a swindler.

“He is a businessman. But this is intelligence – this is not Bessarabka (a market in the center of Kiev. – “B”). He received this or that information and made money on this. All intelligence officers knew about it, all businessmen know about it, and big businessmen too. And I knew about it too. Yes, maybe rumors, but maybe not, ”Vladimir Zelensky said.

“Wagnergate” became the reason for the skirmish between the head of state and the editor-in-chief of the “Censor” publication Yuri Butusov, who was the first to report last year that the special operation to capture the “Wagnerites” was stopped at the direction of the president’s office. The journalist accused the president of lying, and later, when he left the press conference, said that he should have “kicked in the face” Vladimir Zelensky. He did not do this only out of respect for the status of the president.

Mr Zelensky has commented on relations with Russia several times. When asked about the probable invasion of Russian troops, which has been seriously discussed in Kiev in recent weeks and about which the Western media have written a lot, the Ukrainian leader replied that it is possible: “Such an opportunity may exist every day, but now there is intimidation, including through MASS MEDIA. We are in complete control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation. We receive intelligence every day, including from partners. First of all, we must rely on ourselves, our army is powerful. “

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader would like Russian President Vladimir Putin to assure him that Moscow is not preparing an invasion of the neighboring country. “It seems to me that it would be important now,” said Mr Zelensky. He also noted that the Western partners, if something happens, promised Kiev support. “But in what format it is not yet clear,” the President of Ukraine noted.

The Ukrainian leader answered questions in a verbose, often confused manner.

He called his excessive credulity a global mistake in his presidency. But now he has changed: “I didn’t want to learn this here and divide people into people and individuals. I specifically divided this and I think so. I began to love my dogs more ”.

Interesting news slipped through the stream of thoughts of Vladimir Zelensky. So, he announced that the head of his office, Andrei Yermak, would soon contact the Kremlin. Direct contacts of Mr. Yermak with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak, as well as the contacts of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format countries (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) at some point stalled due to numerous disagreements, primarily on settlement issues conflict in Donbass.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he does not support the adoption of a law on transitional justice in Donbass. According to him, not only Moscow, but also Ukraine’s western partners are against this law: they believe that such a step would mean Kiev’s unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. “This is an important argument and a very serious powerful risk,” the President of Ukraine noted.

The introduction of transitional justice is provided for by the draft law “On the Foundations of State Policy for the Transitional Period.” In August, this legislative initiative was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and has since been harshly criticized by Moscow as contrary to the Minsk agreements, since, among other things, it provides for the lustration and abolition of the law on amnesty for participants in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. If Kiev refuses to adopt this law, not only in words, but also in deeds, this could lead to the resumption of negotiations in the “Normandy format”, which are now in a state of deep freeze.

Vladimir Soloviev