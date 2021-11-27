Shooting at a mall in North Carolina

https://ria.ru/20211127/strelba-1760995546.html

WASHINGTON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Police in the American city of Durham, North Carolina, are working in one of the shopping centers after reports of the shooting, a local law enforcement official told RIA Novosti. “Yes,” a police officer told the agency when asked if it was about the shooting. He refused. Provide any further details about what is happening. Local portal WRAL reported that one person was shot with an unknown condition. According to eyewitnesses on Twitter, after information about the shooting, the mall was evacuated and closed until the end of the day. There is no information about the alleged arrow and possible causes of the incident. The shooting at the mall coincided with “Black Friday”, which marks the beginning of the New Year’s season. Stores in the USA traditionally organize this promotion in the last week of November.

