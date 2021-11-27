Smarter than Mexican TV shows. The loudest scandals of the Kardashian family

Kendall and the Pepsi ad

Kendall Jenner sparked the outrage of internet users when she starred in a 2017 advertisement for PepsiCo. The representative of the famous clan played the role of a model who stood at the head of the protest. In the story, when a column of protesters approaches the police cordon, Kendall hands the guard of the law a can of soda – and he shows friendliness in response. Social media users blamed PepsiCo marketers for using the current problem of racial inequality in a utopian format – as if it could be solved with Kendall Jenner and an unhealthy drink.

Racist tequila

In May 2021, Kendall incurred the ire of herself again – this time from all over Mexico. The American model took up the production of tequila and again miscalculated with advertising. In the frame, Kendall appeared in the guise of a Mexican, but representatives of the people accused the star of appropriating cultural values, and also called her a colonizer.

However, not only Mexicans took up arms against Jenner. Texas-based brand Tequila 512 noted that the design of the drink the model produces is very similar to theirs – even the font is identical.

Family dramas

Sexy video of Kim Kardashian

Until 2007, few people knew about the existence of Kim Kardashian. At the beginning of the 2000s, the girl worked as a stylist for Paris Hilton and was known only in narrow circles. Kim became popular shortly before the release of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, when her intimate video with ex-boyfriend Ray Jay, filmed in 2002, was leaked to the Network.

As they say, bad PR is also PR. The scandalous video helped the Kardashian family snatch their slice of fame.

Kim and Chris Humphries. 72 days of marriage

Kim Kardashian went on to rank the family show. In August 2011, she married Chris Humphries. Before the engagement, the lovers met for only seven months. The marriage proposal, as well as the subsequent magnificent wedding, was shown in one of the issues of “The Kardashian Family”. Just 72 days after the newlyweds tied the knot, Kim filed for divorce.

The tabloids accused Kardashian of the fact that her marriage was fictitious. When reporters received the financial statements provided by Kim during her divorce proceedings, it was revealed that the girl had received a pretty big sum for exclusive media coverage. Thus, Time Inc. paid her $ 175,000, and People paid $ 1.1 million for exclusive wedding photos. Kim received about $ 1 million for the online broadcast of the wedding and another $ 750,000 for the publication of pictures on various projects of the E! Edition.

Khloe Kardashian and her real father

Khloe Kardashian went down in show business history as the most unhappy of the sisters. Internet users often walk by the girl’s appearance and write her angry messages that Robert Kardashian is clearly not her biological father – Chloe does not look like Kim and Roots at all. Some suspected that Kris Jenner gave birth to Chloe from her hairdresser Alex Roldan, with whom she cheated on her husband. Once Kylie Jenner joked by posting a photo on social networks in which her older sister was captured with the same Alex.

“The first official photo of my sister and her father!” – signed a snapshot of Kylie.

Others believed that the girl’s father was O. Jay Simpson, who was defended at the trial by Robert Kardashian.

In 2018, tired of the haters’ attacks, Chloe did a DNA test, which confirmed her relationship with her sisters.