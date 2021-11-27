Solana will surpass Ethereum – the billionaire gave a prediction for the ether

In the foreseeable future, appeared only in 2020 Solana cryptocurrency (SOL) could overtake the Ethereum token in market capitalization. Sam Bankman-Fried, the richest crypto billionaire and founder of the FTX exchange, said this in an interview with Kitco NEWS.

“It can happen. Or it can never happen,” said Bankman-Fried, whose fortune is estimated at $ 22.5 billion.

It is worth noting that in 2021 Solana was distinguished by significant growth rates and climbed by fifth in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. According to the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, as of November 28, the SOL token is traded at $ 187 – this is almost 100 times more than a year ago.

Bankman-Fried believes that the ether token could have widespread institutional use. At the same time, he admitted that the Ethereum blockchain will not receive such distribution.

At the same time, the billionaire pointed out layout issues associated with the Ethereum 2.0 solution. It was adopted with the transition to the less energy-consuming Proof-of-Stake consensus in April.

According to Bankman-Fried, with the help of sharding the blockchain will be able to significantly increase its throughput, but at the same time there will be a problem with the implementation of synchronous operations… And since there will be no built-in composability, DeFi apps (which run on a decentralized blockchain) will have to move to the same segment.

Also Bankman-Fried admitted that Solana’s work could be disrupted by another competing blockchain, and highlighted the importance of meme tokens (which include Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, among others), calling them “market engines”. However, he warned about the riskiness of such investments.

Against this backdrop, Sam Bankman-Fried urged investors to never not invest more in cryptocurrency than they are willing to lose… “Regardless of what you invest in, in reality this asset can fall by 90%,” he added.

