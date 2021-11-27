South Africa detects 50 new cases of COVID-19 caused by omicron strain – Society

PRETORIA, November 27. / TASS /. At least 50 new cases of coronavirus infection caused by the omicron strain (B.1.1.529) were identified Friday in South Africa. This was announced on Saturday by the local news portal News-24.

It is noted that these data are preliminary, since only tests that were submitted in the morning of November 26 have been fully processed, and those submitted by the evening are still being tested. Until now, the official medical authorities of South Africa have talked about 77 infected with the omicron strain.

Meanwhile, South Africa is now experiencing a massive increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19. So, on Monday, out of 75 thousand tests for coronavirus made per day, 18 thousand gave a positive result. This corresponds to the start of the first wave of the South African pandemic in April 2020.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,828 new cases of the disease were detected in South Africa, with the proportion of positive results from PCR tests reaching 9.1%. Among those who fell ill during this time and the Minister of the Interior of South Africa Aaron Motsoaledi. What kind of coronavirus strain he is infected with is not reported.

According to a mathematical model created by virologist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the South African Center for Epidemic Control, the omicron strain will dominate the country in two weeks, pushing back the delta strain. At the same time, the epicenter of the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus is the most populous province of South Africa – Gauteng. The capital of the Republic of Pretoria and the metropolis of Johannesburg are located on its territory.

The government is extremely concerned about the emerging situation. So, the meeting of the National Council on Combating Coronavirus was postponed to an earlier date. It will take place on November 27 and will develop a package of measures to counter the spread of the omicron strain.