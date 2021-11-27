https://ria.ru/20211127/shtamm-1761058218.html
South Africa to share samples of omicron coronavirus strain
South Africa will share samples of the omicron-strain of coronavirus – Russia news today
South Africa to share samples of omicron coronavirus strain
South Africa will share with biosafety agencies of other countries samples of the new omicron coronavirus strain
2021-11-27T18: 46
2021-11-27T18: 46
2021-11-27T19: 33
LONDON, November 27 – RIA Novosti. South Africa will share samples of the new omicron coronavirus with biosafety agencies in other countries, said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Innovation and Epidemic Response in South Africa. major biosafety agencies in the world, “- de Oliveira told the Financial Times. According to him, there have already been requests from the US and the UK. “We have always worked very closely with all the major security agencies in the world to ensure that key questions can be answered as quickly as possible,” added de Oliveira. He noted that samples are not sent to private companies, only through government agencies. Oliveira also told the newspaper that South Africa, even after the discovery of the beta strain, began to face discrimination with regard to vaccines and travel, and now the situation is repeated with the omicron. “If this goes on, many countries will stop reporting new strains, and the world risks being thrown back into the early stages of a pandemic,” de Oliveira said. as disturbing. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – has been named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron.
South Africa to share samples of omicron coronavirus strain