“Spencer”: “Chanel and Princess Diana are inseparable” – Kristen Stewart on the outfits in the film

We all know Princess Diana. Or is it just us? The royal lady, which this year could have turned 60 years old, to this day remains an object of admiration – both for the ordinary public and for creative people. Director Pablo Larrain, who in 2016 filmed the suffering of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis from her murdered husband (talking about the movie “Jackie”), now took up the story of Lady Dee. His new creation “Spencer” is a film depiction of a princess (played by Kristen Stewart) at a turning point in her biography, based on real events, but with elements of fiction. The action takes place during the royal family’s annual Christmas trip to Sandringham Palace in Norfolk. Those decisive three days – from Christmas Eve to December 26 – multiplied Diana’s already numerous personal problems. Under the constant supervision of the Windsor courtiers, trapped in a failed marriage, forced to pretend that everything is in order when, in fact, she is tormented by an eating disorder – the life of the princess was far from a fairy tale.

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer Photo: Suzie Riemer, Courtesy of Chanel

Larrain shot an artistic picture and revealed in it the dark side of the monarchy, discarding all the beautiful illusions that keep this system afloat. Diana’s life is crumbling, but no one notices. From the outside, she is still the same princess, surrounded by luxury. It is this contrast that makes the film so powerful. The screen princess had to be properly dressed, and without the understanding between costume designer Jacqueline Durran and Stewart, nothing would have happened. Fortunately, the fashion giant, the House of Chanel, also came to the rescue. “We worked very well from start to finish,” says Kristen. “We – me, Pablo, Jacqueline and Chanel – sailed in this boat together and became very close.”

Chanel gave the crew access to their archives – happily shared vintage pieces and even duplicated some especially for Kristen. Access to the holy of holies allowed Durran to outline even more clearly the course of luxury set by Larrain and production designer Guy Diaz. “In terms of style and brilliance, Chanel has made the film what it never would have been without this collaboration,” she notes. “The outfits emphasized the aura that Princess Diana possessed, in that sense everything matched perfectly.”

There are thousands of photographs of Diana and articles about her from which you can write off the image, but the excess of information is an ambiguous thing. “At first it was even scary for us, because there are just a huge amount of pictures on the network,” admits Durran. So she decided to focus on the photos taken between 1988 and 1992. “I tried to understand how the princess chose outfits, to highlight the key things. Some of the elements are constantly repeated: for example, color-blocking, gold buttons, contrasting lapels, polo sweaters, lightly cut high-waisted jeans and flats. ” Finding the base of Diana’s wardrobe was crucial. “I had to learn to distinguish between formal and formal attire. The outfits she wears as herself stand out, ”Durran continues. “To tell a story authentically, it was imperative to feel the difference between these three categories.”

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer Photo: Suzie Riemer, Courtesy of Chanel

It was the treasures from the Chanel archive that helped Durran to embody both those and other images on the screen. For example, in the scene where Diana is attacked by a crowd of paparazzi, she is wearing a bright red tweed coat (Patrimoine Fall-Winter 1988 collection), she also wears black velvet dresses (from the Fall-Winter 1983 and 1988 collections) and adores vintage accessories. Several modern subjects have also managed to slip into the frame. In one of the episodes on Stuart, a skirt from the Virginie Viard spring-summer 2020 couture collection.

Chanel clothes occupied a special place in Diana’s wardrobe, she adored these classic suits and quilted handbags – she wore them both in her free time and when she “played the role” of the Princess of Wales. According to Stewart, Diana’s own fashion preferences were particularly expressive. “In some of the pictures, she looks like someone else was wearing her,” Kristen notes. – The outfit, in itself, is beautiful, but Diana is like a prisoner in it. I looked through a lot of photos and at some point I realized that in Chanel she was always herself. Quite often, Chanel appears in moments of power. ” The actress, of course, hastened to apply this observation in her work. “In the film, we turned to Chanel when Diana needed support,” explains Stewart. – In difficult emotional moments, the costume of the House serves as a kind of support. Even if resentment rages inside, outside the princess stands confidently and shines. “

Stewart has a long-standing relationship with Chanel. She became the brand ambassador in 2013 and to this day is famous for her specific approach to his iconic items. And yes, Kristen’s style is not at all similar to Diana’s, but it seemed to her that this story would not exist without Chanel’s archival creations. “If I hadn’t been friends with Chanel, we would have had to beg the Fashion House to provide us with clothes. In case of refusal, we would probably fake it, says Stewart. – The heroine really needs it. Chanel and Diana are inseparable. There is so much delicacy and defenselessness in the creations of the House, from which they are even more beautiful. And the princess is so sensitive and honest that there is no doubt that she loves what she is wearing. “

Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1988 Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2020

Alas, all of Diana’s famous outings at Chanel, for the most part, happened after she left the royal family. The film “Spencer” also describes the period when her wardrobe was still looked after by the courtiers of couturiers. “There were a lot of rules to follow,” says Durran. – Chanel in her wardrobe will become much more later, not at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s. The royal dress code, regulating just about everything from the length of skirts to the color of the nail polish, could not be ignored. But even with these austerities, the strapless dress from the Chanel spring-summer 1988 collection – the pièce de résistance (main outfit) of the entire film – was decided to remain unchanged. “At first I was afraid that I would have to add sleeves – hide my arms, according to the protocol,” says Jacqueline. – But then this fitting happened in London with Paolo. Kristen put on a dress and shone – the perfect outfit for the most adorable princess. We had no plans to shoot this dress in such a long segment of the film, but it turned out to be too beautiful to be neglected. “

Pleated tulle ruffles, satin sash with a bow and delicate fabric flower trimmings – just the right amount of luxury. The original dress spent over 30 years in the archives and was deemed too fragile for filming. “It was impossible even to get him out of the building,” says Durran. “Fortunately, Chanel has volunteered to recreate it completely.” It took 1,034 hours of work, 700 of them just for embroidery. Five tailors in the Chanel atelier worked tirelessly and mastered the task in less than a month. “We are immensely grateful to the masters,” exclaims Durran. “In such a tight time frame, they were able to recreate everything to the smallest detail. The only difference was that the new dress fit Kristen even better than its prototype. “

And this is not the only outfit recreated for the film. You will only see the couture dress in the final episode and on the poster. For Stewart, haute couture is a projection of the privilege of a princess coupled with deep unhappiness. “This splendor breaks your heart to smithereens,” says the actress. – We searched the archives in search of the perfect dress – and it turned out, without a doubt, that way. You can’t calmly watch someone in such a beautiful outfit lying on the bathroom floor. A heartbreaking sight. After all, it is impossible to imagine that a person who wears such a thing can be unhappy. Something so beautiful and spectacular, something unique, one of a kind. This picture awakens the strongest melancholy in me. Usually movie posters don’t touch me that way, but that’s a completely different case: whenever I see a Spencer poster, I feel like crying. “

And that was exactly what Durran had to do as a costume designer. Evoke vivid emotions in Stewart. “My mission is to support her as an actress,” says Jacqueline. – While watching the final version of the film, I was overwhelmed with feelings, because the only thing I was striving for was to provide Kristen with support for her talented acting. I really believe in her, in the image of Diana she is incomparable. “