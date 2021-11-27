Stoltenberg announced non-proliferation of NATO collective defense principles to Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the principles of NATO collective defense do not apply to Ukraine. His speech in Brussels was broadcast in Twitter alliance.

He stressed that Ukraine is a “partner of NATO” and not a member of the alliance and the fifth article of the Washington Collective Defense Treaty does not apply to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that NATO and its member countries provide it with significant political and military support.

During his speech, Stoltenberg also said that the United States would consider an “ongoing build-up” of Russian forces near Ukraine’s borders. He stressed that Russia “must demonstrate transparency, reduce tensions and de-escalation,” and NATO, in turn, will maintain “strong defense and deterrence, while remaining open to dialogue.”

Formerly Stoltenberg statedthat the alliance has strengthened relations with Ukraine, but this country does not fall under the fifth article of the organization’s charter, which provides for collective defense. He noted that for membership in NATO “one must meet the standards” and other members of the bloc do not have a consensus on the issue of Ukraine’s joining the alliance.

Prior to that, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with American CNN that US President Joe Biden fully supported Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO. To join the alliance, according to White House spokesman Jen Psaki, from the Ukrainian authorities required implement reforms that will help establish the rule of law, modernize the defense sector and boost economic growth.