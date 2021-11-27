Swiss Foreign Minister forcibly landed in Moscow will not be able to continue flight – Gazeta.Ru

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said that the head of the ministry, Ignazio Cassis, whose plane landed in Moscow, will not continue the planned trip to China and will return home. It is reported by RIA News”…

The Foreign Ministry added that technical problems on the plane did not pose a threat to those on board.

Earlier it was reported that the plane with the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, heading for China, forwarded to Moscow due to technical problems. This is stated on Twitter of the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that Moscow will check whether it is possible to continue the planned route further.

Cassis’s visit to China was scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The sides intended to discuss the development of bilateral relations amid the coronavirus pandemic, current international events and human rights.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Superjet-100 aircraft performing the flight “Chelyabinsk – Norilsk” returned to the airport of Chelyabinsk due to technical problems. There were 90 passengers on board at the time of the incident.