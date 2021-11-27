take these people to your place – Lukashenka’s appeal to migrants contains a clear message to the West – InoTV

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the Bruzgi logistics center on the Belarusian-Polish border, where migrants are accommodated, Das Erste reports. As the newspaper notes, the Belarusian leader behaved like a “real benefactor” and promised to improve the conditions of their stay. His address to those present contained, first of all, a clear message to the West: the responsibility for the plight of migrants is not borne by Belarus, but by Europe, therefore it is she who should “let” and “take” them.

Some time ago, Alexander Lukashenko made “breaking the deadlock“, Which has developed on the border of Belarus and the EU, is its priority. He personally visited the Bruzgi logistics center, located near the border with Poland, where about 2,000 migrants are accommodated. Accompanied by photographers and cameramen, the leader of Belarus behaves like “real benefactor»: Stroking children on the head, asking people if there is enough space for them in a narrow stuffy room. If the answer is negative, he promises to change it, writes Das Erste.

The message to the hundreds of migrants gathered in the courtyard of the logistics center contains a clear message: he is not responsible for the plight of those present, but “Their friend and partner.” Migrants should know: “We, Belarusians, including myself, will do everything as you wish, even if it will be bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else ”, – Lukashenka said.

According to the publication, this is less of a signal for people who are still waiting for the opportunity to cross the EU border. First of all, this is Lukashenka’s message to the West: “I want to appeal to the people of Germany: here are the majority of people who want to reunite their families, find their relatives and friends who are in Germany. Please take these people to your place. This is a small load. “ According to him, Chancellor Merkel agreed that 2 thousand people – this is “not a big problem for Germany“…

The chancellor called Lukashenka twice. They discussed the humanitarian emergency in the border area. Since then, Lukashenka has been talking about the agreements reached regarding the reception of refugees. The German side denies this unequivocally, the newspaper writes.

“Let these people go to Germany. They are not going to us, to Belarus, not to Poland. They are going to Germany, let them pass and the problem will be solved! “ – said Lukashenko, referring to the direct neighbor of Belarus – Poland. The situation at the border escalated a week ago when several hundred migrants tried to cross to the other side of the border fence. Stones flew. Polish border guards and the military used water cannons and tear gas. Meanwhile, the newspaper claims, there are more and more reports from migrants that Belarusian border guards pushed them to the border by force and ordered them to throw stones.

According to the author of the article, the Belarusian border guards are still “Openly offer migrants to send them to Poland”… Some accept the offer, others decline for fear of renewed violence. The accusations that Belarus deliberately lured these people into the country in order to put pressure on the EU because of the sanctions, Lukashenka denies: “Belarus, among other things, is an injured party in this situation, and there is no benefit here,” – transmitted by Das Erste.