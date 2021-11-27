Talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi: brief results

It was a serious analysis of the current situation and constructive work. This is the assessment of the trilateral talks between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place in Sochi, was given by Vladimir Putin. In the issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, we managed to make serious progress on key agenda items, including on the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“We have agreed on a number of issues that I consider to be key. The first of them is the creation of mechanisms (we agreed to do this by the end of this year) for the demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two states. I hope this will happen as soon as possible. these mechanisms do not exist, “the Russian president said.

“The second thing I would like to draw your attention to is that there is a very important, sensitive moment related to humanitarian issues, and here we have also made significant progress, Vladimir Putin continued. on issues of an economic nature, on the development of economic ties, and above all, as a first step, they talked about unblocking transport corridors. This also applies to the railway, this also applies to road communications. “

Following the results of the trilateral talks, a statement was signed that separately noted the contribution of the Russian peacekeepers to stabilizing the situation in the region, and also emphasized the agreement reached to continue taking steps to pacify the situation, including in the border area.

“We openly discussed our plans, openly discussed issues of concern to both sides, and the main thing is that the decisions we made in resolving disputes and differences, I think, will contribute to making the situation in the South Caucasus more secure and predictable. “, – said the President of Azerbaijan.

“I have repeatedly said that we in Azerbaijan are determined to turn the page of many years of confrontation with Armenia, to begin a stage of normal interaction, and I think that in this format we are achieving our goals,” Ilham Aliyev said.

As the Prime Minister of Armenia confirmed, Yerevan is also ready to open an era of peaceful cooperation, especially since, taking into account the agreements reached, there is every reason to expect concrete results and positive dynamics.

“I would like to once again thank our strategic ally – the Russian Federation – for the initiative. I think that if on the basis of this meeting we manage to create some dynamics of our conversation, then we can expect concrete results,” the Prime Minister of Armenia said.

“I confirm the readiness of Armenia and the Armenian government, which received a mandate from the people of Armenia, to open an era of peaceful development for our country, for our region. We are focused on this,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Following the talks, the Russian side made a symbolic gift to the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides – an olive branch. This is a kind of peace sign that has come to the long-suffering region.

“To my left, you see, our gift to both Armenian friends and Azerbaijani friends is an olive branch, which symbolizes peace and prosperity. I very much hope that today’s agreements will be implemented and will create conditions for the next steps in the normalization of relations in the South Caucasus. in general, “- Vladimir Putin emphasized.

In addition to trilateral talks, the Russian president held separate talks with the leader of Azerbaijan. They talked about economic and humanitarian ties between the two countries. And in a conversation with Nikol Pashinyan, it was decided to intensify trade and investment contacts, and security in the region will only contribute to this.

