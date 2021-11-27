Tank T-14 was shown in an unusual form – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The T-14 “Armata” was demonstrated for the first time without a protective turret casing. One of the combat vehicles hit the lenses in the workshop of the Uralvagonzavod (part of the UVZ Concern is part of the Rostec State Corporation) during a visit to this famous enterprise by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexei Krivoruchko.

In this not quite familiar appearance, you can see some details of the equipment, for example, an active protection complex.

Also in the published photos, a slightly changed front part of the hull and modified side skirts are visible.

Undoubtedly, these changes were made after intensive testing, which will continue during operation in the military.

In total, according to the acting chief of the 47th military representative, Major Dmitry Repin at the enterprise, by the end of the year our army will receive 20 promising main battle tanks.

Earlier at the International Military-Technical Forum “Army-2021” it was reported that the “fourteenth” had undergone revision of the chassis – introduced new rollers and caterpillar belts.

Also, according to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in the last month of 2021, the Russian ground forces will receive more than six dozen T-90M Proryv.