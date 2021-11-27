Tatyana Golikova noted the deterioration of the situation with COVID-19 in the Orenburg region

Our region was included in the “damn dozen” of the subjects of the Russian Federation, which are extremely unhappy in the federal government, meanwhile, local statistics on the incidence of a new coronavirus infection show opposite numbers.

According to TASS, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced the deterioration of the situation with covid in 13 regions of the country, including the Orenburg region. Positive dynamics was noted in Altai and Kalmykia. Volgograd and Sakhalin regions, Chechnya, Chuvashia, North Ossetia, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Bashkortostan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Primorsky, Stavropol and Krasnodar territories were also in the “red zone”.

She also voiced the leading regions in achieving the level of herd immunity thanks to active vaccination against coronavirus of the population – over 70 percent of vaccinated citizens in Moscow and the Moscow region, Chukotka, Karelia, Tuva, Sevastopol. The rest, for now, can only catch up to them. In general, the official urged to strive for a figure of 80 percent of those vaccinated from the total number of citizens.

It seems that such statements to Orenburg residents are still fraught with the introduction of universal QR codes.