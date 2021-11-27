https://ria.ru/20211127/gaz-1761036745.html

Tear gas used to disperse demonstrators in Burkina Faso capital

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Burkina Faso police on Saturday morning used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital, Ouagadougou, Burkina24 reported, demonstrating against the current administration of state affairs. They could not get to the Nation Square, where they planned to hold a demonstration. Around 9.00 local time, the situation began to escalate. The police used tear gas, and people started to run in disorder. It is noted that the protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers.

