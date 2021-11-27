The author of the Telegram channel “Ustinov Troll” was sentenced to 14 years in prison – Gazeta.Ru

Aleksandr Ustinov, the author of the Telegram channels Ustinov Troll and DIP Dubernator, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for large-scale fraud and extortion. It is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Presnensky court.

According to the available information, the prosecutor demanded 16 years in prison for Ustinov.

According to “B”, Ustinov has been under arrest since the end of 2018. The investigation claimed that he and his assistants, journalist Ivan Bessenny and programmer Anton Stark, were collecting data that compromised businessmen and politicians. After the publication of defamatory information on controlled sites, politicians and entrepreneurs were asked to delete the information for a monetary reward.

Ura.ru clarifies that Ustinov was accused under paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion” (the applicant is the Arkhangelsk Pulp and Paper Mill), under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud” (the applicants the plant ” Ventprom “and representative of the company” Sima-land “Nikolay Chufarov); under clause “b” of part 3 of article 242 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and circulation of pornographic materials or objects” (State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein was recognized as a victim), as well as under part 5 of article 128.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Slander” (applicant – representatives of VTB Bank). On the last charge, he was released from punishment.

